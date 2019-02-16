Register
06:38 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US flag

    'Mountain of Lies': Venezuela Slams US at OAS Over Humanitarian Aid, Elections

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (271)
    0 20

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Ambassador to the UN Samuel Moncada pushed back, during a special council meeting at the Organization of American States (OAS), against demands by the United States and its allies to hold elections and the bloc’s plans to deliver so-called humanitarian assistance.

    "You have built a mountain of lies, all sorts of manipulations, accusations, [and] a fantasy world to confuse millions of people [about] what occurs today in Venezuela. Today, I am here to stay in touch with reality and tell our truth to the world", Moncada told the OAS members on Friday. "We have to remove the fog of lies from the eyes of the majority of people and the international public opinion. Each state has a sovereign right to recognize whomever they want. To chase us from here, you need to respect the [OAS] Charter".

    During the same meeting on Friday, the United States and its allies within the OAS, including Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Guatemala, among others, demanded new elections be held in Venezuela.

    READ MORE: US Officials to Join Military Flight Delivering Aid to Venezuela — Statement

    "As head of the transitional government, interim president Juan Guaido has clearly stated his plans to call new elections at the earliest possible date", US Ambassador to the OAS Carlos Trujillo said. "We support interim president Guaido’s plan, at the same time, we should remember that elections alone do not make a democracy".

    The OAS member-states also proposed the formation of a group of experts to rebuild electoral institutions in Venezuela.

    A woman takes part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela.
    © Sputnik / Carlos Aerera
    Venezuela Unveils Anti-US Coalition to Prevent Military Intervention (VIDEO)
    "It has been said that electoral institutions in Venezuela have lost all credibility and they have become an instrument to legitimize tyranny", Colombian Ambassador to the OAS Alejandro Ordonez Maldonado said. "This system does not have the capacity to live up to the standards of transparency and definitely inspires no trust".

    The US bloc also called for an immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, which drew criticism from the Venezuelan Ambassador who stressed that US allies use a humanitarian aid narrative to justify military action and to hide "cruel ambition".

    READ MORE: Possible US Military Action Toward Venezuela Gravely Violates Intl Law — Analyst

    Moncada added that in order to end the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, the United States, as well as its allies, should stop the economic blockade against Venezuela and lift the sanctions imposed.

    Humanitarian aid for Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez
    US to Increase Efforts to Bring Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela - Special Envoy Abrams
    Earlier on Friday, the US Department of State said that the US Officials would be aboard a military aircraft that Washington is sending to the Venezuelan border on Saturday to deliver aid to the crisis-torn country.

    On Tuesday, Guaido told his supporters that US humanitarian aid would be delivered on 23 February. However, Christoph Harnisch, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Columbia, has said his organization would not assist in delivering the goods to Venezuela because the ICRC does not consider the US assistance to be humanitarian aid. Earlier this month, the ICRC warned US officials against politicizing humanitarian assistance and delivering aid without the consent of local authorities.

    READ MORE: Russia Suspects Venezuela Coup by Military Means Becoming US Priority

    The Critical Hour
    Presidents Trump and Duque Get Closer to Military Intervention in Venezuela
    On 23 January, Guaido, the head of the opposition-led parliament, declared himself interim president and disputed Maduro's re-election, which took place last year. 

    The United States and several allies, who have backed self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, have been urging President Nicolas Maduro to step down and calling for new elections in Venezuela. Constitutionally elected Maduro has repeatedly accused Washington of orchestrating a coup and stressed the humanitarian aid is part of the ploy to topple his government.

    Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey, Uruguay, and several other states have said that they supported Maduro as the country’s only legitimate president.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (271)

    Related:

    US Officials to Join Military Flight Delivering Aid to Venezuela - Statement
    US to Start Delivering Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela - Media Citing Leaked Mail
    Venezuela Unveils Anti-US Coalition to Prevent Military Intervention (VIDEO)
    Line 3 Pipeline Appeal Stands; MSM Continues Lies on Venezuela
    Possible US Military Action Toward Venezuela Gravely Violates Intl Law - Analyst
    Tags:
    interference, criticism, elections, humanitarian aid, Organization of American States (OAS), UN, Samuel Moncada, United States, Venezuela

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse