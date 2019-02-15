Register
14:54 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.

    Zakharova Mocks Bolton's Threat Against Those "Undermining" Venezuelan Democracy

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (266)
    0 70

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova mocked on Friday US National Security Adviser John Bolton's tweet that threatened those who "destroy democracy" in Venezuela with "consequences", implying it was the United States itself that jeopardized Venezuelan democratic institutions.

    "Media: 'Bolton threatens those who will "undermine democratic institutions in Venezuela" with "consequences"' [Is he referring] to his notepad and pen?" Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook page.

    Earlier in the day, Bolton said on Twitter that those who "conspire" with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to "destroy" democracy in the country would continue "to face consequences." In late January, Bolton was photographed during a press briefing holding a notepad that read "5,000 troops to Colombia", prompting widespread speculation that Washington was planning to use its military to deal with the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Unveils Anti-US Coalition to Prevent Military Intervention (VIDEO)

    The political crisis in Venezuela erupted in late January after the leader of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Authority, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself the interim president, contesting the results of the 2018 presidential election.

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    How to Justify Attempted Coup D’état in Venezuela Using Fake News? Directions from Pompeo
    The United States and dozens of other countries that have also voiced their concerns about the legitimacy of Maduro's re-election last year have backed Guaido and called for a new vote. US President Donald Trump implied earlier in February that US military intervention was among the "options" that were on the table.

    Russia and China, as well as several other countries, have refused to support the opposition leader and backed Maduro as the country's legitimate president.

    Meanwhile, Washington has already introduced sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA, blocking the company's assets in its jurisdiction and imposing a ban on transactions with the entity.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (266)

    Related:

    Line 3 Pipeline Appeal Stands; MSM Continues Lies on Venezuela
    Oil Market to Lose Almost Third of Venezuelan Crude due to US Sanctions - Report
    Maduro Reveals Venezuelan Foreign Minister Secretly Met With US Envoy
    Venezuela Unveils Anti-US Coalition to Prevent Military Intervention (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Juan Guaido, John Bolton, Maria Zakharova, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse