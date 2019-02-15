Zakharova Mocks Bolton's Threat Against Those "Undermining" Venezuelan Democracy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova mocked on Friday US National Security Adviser John Bolton's tweet that threatened those who "destroy democracy" in Venezuela with "consequences", implying it was the United States itself that jeopardized Venezuelan democratic institutions.

"Media: 'Bolton threatens those who will "undermine democratic institutions in Venezuela" with "consequences"' [Is he referring] to his notepad and pen?" Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook page.

Earlier in the day, Bolton said on Twitter that those who "conspire" with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to "destroy" democracy in the country would continue "to face consequences." In late January, Bolton was photographed during a press briefing holding a notepad that read "5,000 troops to Colombia", prompting widespread speculation that Washington was planning to use its military to deal with the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela.

The political crisis in Venezuela erupted in late January after the leader of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Authority, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself the interim president, contesting the results of the 2018 presidential election.

The United States and dozens of other countries that have also voiced their concerns about the legitimacy of Maduro's re-election last year have backed Guaido and called for a new vote. US President Donald Trump implied earlier in February that US military intervention was among the "options" that were on the table.

Russia and China, as well as several other countries, have refused to support the opposition leader and backed Maduro as the country's legitimate president.

Meanwhile, Washington has already introduced sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA, blocking the company's assets in its jurisdiction and imposing a ban on transactions with the entity.