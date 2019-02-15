Venezuelan Opposition Mulls Working on Establishing Contacts With Russia

"I think a way of communication between the new government of Venezuela and Russia is going to be established in some way", Olivares said Thursday on the sidelines of a conference for Venezuela. When asked about the contracts between PDVSA and Russia, the deputy said, "The government has to work on that, on establishing a way of communication with Russia to discuss this directly".
Earlier in the day, Guaido’s Representative to Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA’s board, David Smolansky, told Sputnik they hope Russia and China would help the transition of power in the crisis-torn country.
"We hope they [Russia and China] are going to contribute to transition in Venezuela", Smolansky said on Thursday. "I hope they will support democracy".
However, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Moscow had not received any messages from Venezuela's self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido, stressing that Russia does not recognize Guaido as the head of state. Peskov has emphasized that constitutionally elected Maduro and his government remain Moscow's partners.
Moreover, Venezuela, Russia and a number of other countries have recently established a working group at the United Nations to oppose foreign meddling in the Latin American country’s affairs.
On Wednesday, opposition leader Juan Guaido’s office in Washington, DC announced a new board of directors for Citgo, PDVSA’s subsidiary in the United States.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has promised to bring to trial those who would recognize the new appointments. On 28 January, the United States blocked $7 billion in PDVSA assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on deals with the entity as part of efforts to facilitate a power transfer.
On 23 January, Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela. The United States and its allies almost immediately recognized him. Russia, China and Mexico have been among the states that backed Maduro amid the ongoing political crisis.
