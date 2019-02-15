Register
03:52 GMT +315 February 2019
    Security personnel gather on Pennsylvania Avenue before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington

    Venezuelan Opposition Raises $100Mln From Intl Donors in DC - Guaido's Embassy

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Latin America
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (262)
    0 05

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuela’s opposition raised more than $100 million from international donors at a fundraiser in Washington, self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido’s embassy in the United States said in a press release.

    "The Global Conference on the Humanitarian Crisis in Venezuela held at the Organization of Americas States Headquarters raised over one hundred million dollars, thanks to the donations of different international delegations", the release said on Thursday.

    The opposition's envoy to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, was quoted as saying in the release that the meeting goes hand in hand with Guaido's announcement that humanitarian aid will be delivered into Venezuela on 23 February.

    READ MORE: US Special Envoy Says Ending Venezuela Crisis Necessitates Maduro's Resignation

    On Monday, Christoph Harnisch, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Columbia, said his organization will not assist because the ICRC does not consider the US assistance to Venezuela to be humanitarian aid. Earlier this month, ICRC officials and the UN Secretary-General’s office called on the Trump administration to refrain from politicizing humanitarian assistance.

    Humanitarian aid for Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez
    US to Increase Efforts to Bring Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela - Special Envoy Abrams
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refused to accept aid delivered by the United States to neighboring Columbia, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government.

    On 23 January, Guaido, with the full support of the US government, declared himself interim president of Venezuela. Constituionally elected Maduro accused Washington of orchestrating a coup and then cut off diplomatic ties with the United States. Russia, China, Turkey and Mexico, among other nations, have reaffirmed their support for Maduro as the only legitimate democratically-elected president of Venezuela.

    READ MORE: How to Justify Attempted Coup d'Etat in Venezuela Using Fake News?

    Soldiers march during a military parade commemorating the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt by President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela
    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Lavrov Warns Pompeo Against US Military Interference in Venezuela as Russia Suspects Preparations for Provocations
    Meanwhile, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza announced Thursday that Caracas has established a working group at the United Nations to oppose foreign meddling in the Latin American country’s affairs.

    The US-Based media reported earlier that US President Donald Trump is expected to give a speech on the crisis in Venezuela on 18 February. Trump has said in an interview with the CBS broadcaster that US military intervention in Venezuela was "an option".

    Tags:
    donors, funding, aid, coup, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
