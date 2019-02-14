Guaido’s Envoy Says Opposition Needs No Arms, Military Involvement in Venezuela

When asked whether he thinks the opposition should be armed with defensive weapons, Tarre said, "No, absolutely not."
"No, we don’t need that… We don’t need a military", he said of possible foreign interference.
Tensions in Venezuela escalated on January 23, when Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing Maduro's re-election.
READ MORE: US Congresswoman Confronts Trump's Venezuela Envoy Over Human Rights Abuses
US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that the United States had not transferred any weapons to the Venezuelan opposition.
