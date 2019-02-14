Guaido’s Envoy Says Opposition Needs No Arms, Military Involvement in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan opposition's envoy to the Organization of American States (OAS) Gustavo Tarre told Sputnik on Thursday the opposition does not need any weapons and is against military intervention.

When asked whether he thinks the opposition should be armed with defensive weapons, Tarre said, "No, absolutely not."

"No, we don’t need that… We don’t need a military", he said of possible foreign interference.

Tensions in Venezuela escalated on January 23, when Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing Maduro's re-election.

Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States and its allies. Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that the United States had not transferred any weapons to the Venezuelan opposition.