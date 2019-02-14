Guaido Hires US Lobbyists, Including Ex-World Bank Official - FARA Filing

"This amendment to registrant's Registration Statement is to give notice of a new foreign principal, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela under President Juan Guaido", the document said.
Attorneys Eli Whitney Debevoise and Arturo Caraballo from international law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP are listed as registrants in the filing, which is dated 11 February but was publicly posted by an advocacy group on Wednesday.
Debevoise served as the US Executive Director of the World Bank from 2007 to 2010.
The US government recently seized billions of dollars in Venezuelan oil assets to transfer to Guaido, who proclaimed himself the country’s president on 23 January. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of orchestrating a coup while Russia and several other countries continue to support constitutionally elected Maduro as the country’s only legitimate and democratically-elected head of state.
Trump said earlier in an interview with the CBS broadcaster that US military intervention in Venezuela was "an option".
