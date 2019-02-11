Register
05:47 GMT +311 February 2019
    In this handout photo released by the Miraflores Presidential Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a V for Victory hand gesture after arriving at the Fort Tiuna military base in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

    President Maduro Says Caracas Will Invest in Weapons for Venezuelan Military

    © AP Photo / Marcelo Garcia
    Latin America
    110

    CARACAS/BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has pledged that Caracas would make investments to provide the country's armed forces and militia with the most advanced military equipment and warned other countries against trying to threaten Venezuela.

    "We will make investments so that our soldiers, military and militia have the most advanced weaponry… Venezuela will have [everything] from an Igla [Russian man-portable missile] in the hands of its militia and the military to the most advanced missiles because Venezuela wants peace," Maduro said on Sunday when speaking in front of the military, as broadcast on his official Twitter feed.

    Venezuelan Ambassador to the EU Claudia Salerno Caldera
    Youtube Screenshot
    Caracas EU Envoy Notes Global Support for Maduro Amid National Crisis
    Maduro also stressed that the Venezuelan soldiers were ready to die for their country but the country's people was also a major force that would stand up for their homeland.

    "We are a peaceful country and we are not engaged in conflicts with anyone. However, others should not try to conflict with us and threaten us as well," the president warned.

    On Sunday, Maduro launched Venezuela's most large scale military drills that will last until February 15 and will be attended by both military personnel and militia, amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

    READ MORE: President Maduro Officially Launches Venezuela's Largest Ever Military Exercises

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag while taking part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. File photo
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    US to Push Anti-Maduro UN Resolution Amid Fears of Possible Intervention in Venezuela - Report
    Venezuela remains the main importer of Russian military equipment in Latin America. The majority of contracts on weapon supplies were carried out before the current political crisis erupted. Maduro told Sputnik that Caracas was planning to continue purchasing the most advanced weapons from Russia.

    After opposition leader Juan Guaido self-proclaimed himself Venezuelan acting president in January, the commandment of the country's military voiced support for Maduro despite the fact that dozens of states around the world have backed Guaido, slamming Maduro's re-election last year as illegitimate.

    China and Russia are among the countries that have voiced their support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and categorically oppose any foreign interference in the country's internal affairs. Moreover, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Sputnik on February 4 that Rome had blocked EU country's joint statement on Guaido's recognition.

    Tags:
    investment, weapons, military drills, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
