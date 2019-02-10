WATCH: Alleged Meteorite Soars Through the Sky Over Venezuela (VIDEOS)

Several videos circulated on Twitter, picturing a bright object flying in the night sky over Venezuela. The users alleged that that might have been a meteorite.
Casual #meteorito pic.twitter.com/vEfvZgCvFG— Michelle Mi (@Michelle_Velz) February 10, 2019
Otra toma del #Meteorito en Venezuela!! pic.twitter.com/qhzQBrnJRf— Natalia Sánchez (@natalia_sanchez) February 10, 2019
#9Feb Hoy, sábado, acaba de registrarse un evento astronómico en Venezuela (19:35 hora local). El fenómeno, que aparenta ser un meteorito, pudo verse en los cielos de Valencia, Victoria y Caracas— Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) February 10, 2019
Video de @KarolSalas81 #meteorito pic.twitter.com/AvBX77VQ5a — @tamarakapitula
There were no official reports on whether it was indeed a meteorite, as well as no reports on possible damage done by the object.
