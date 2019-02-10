Mexican Red Cross Closes Zihuatanejo Office After Coordinator Murder - Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The Mexican Red Cross has decided to close its office in the country's southwestern resort city of Zihuatanejo following the recent murder of its coordinator and threats to other personnel working at the organization, local media reported late on Saturday.

According to the Financiero news portal, the 35-year old coordinator was shot dead by unknown gunmen right at his office on Friday.

© AP Photo / Red Cross Offers to Use Humanitarian Law to Tackle EU Migration Issue

The portal added that police officers had found a note with threats to other Red Cross personnel close to the coordinator's body.

The incident has prompted the organization to suspend its activities in the city and close the office, the news portal added.