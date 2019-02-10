Russia Prepares Own Draft UNSC Resolution on Venezuela - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has prepared its own draft United Nations Security Council resolution in support of Venezuela, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Russia has prepared its own draft UN Security Council resolution in support of Venezuela," the source said.

According to media reports, the United States, in turn, wants to introduce a Security Council resolution on holding new presidential election in Venezuela.

Earlier, head of the Latin American department at the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Caracas did not send to Moscow a request for Russian military assistance. He also added that Russia is open to dialogue with all Venezuelan politicians who are ready for a constructive discussion of the situation in the Latin American counry.

READ MORE: US Contacting Venezuelan Military Officials Directly to Urge Defections — Report

Tensions in Venezuela escalated several weeks ago when Venezuelan opposition parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and some other countries.

Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president. Brazil has been critical of Maduro.