Russia Prepares Own Draft UNSC Resolution on Venezuela - Diplomatic Source

"Russia has prepared its own draft UN Security Council resolution in support of Venezuela," the source said.
According to media reports, the United States, in turn, wants to introduce a Security Council resolution on holding new presidential election in Venezuela.
Tensions in Venezuela escalated several weeks ago when Venezuelan opposition parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and some other countries.
Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president. Brazil has been critical of Maduro.
