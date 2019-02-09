Popular Radio Host Killed in Southeastern Mexico – Reports

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Popular Mexican radio host Jesus Ramos Rodriguez, 58, was killed on Saturday in the Emiliano Zapata municipality of the southeastern state of Tabasco, the Excelsior media outlet reported.

Ramos was in a cafe with his friends when three unknown persons shot him dead, Excelsior reported. The radio host was going to celebrate his 59th birthday on Sunday.

Head of the state’s department of the Mexican Interior Ministry Marco Rosendo Medina Filigrana has expressed condolences over the death of Ramos and vowed to carry out a thorough investigation into the murder.

READ MORE: Immigrant With Multiple Child Sex Convictions Arrested on US-Mexico Border

Rodriguez, known as "Chuchín" hosted radio programme "Nuestra región hoy" ("Our region today").

According to the Mexican National Human Rights Commission, some 140 journalists have been killed in the country since 2000, while 21 more have gone missing.