US Impedes Dialogue With Opposition - Venezuelan Vice President

"This is the instruction by Donald Trump's government that there will be no talks but only war that impedes [dialogue]. We say yes to dialogue and no to war. War is not an option", Rodriguez said.
She added that Washington is pursuing a policy of "absolute political and ideological rejection" of Venezuela and the Bolivarian model of socialism.
"Washington believes that [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro must leave [his post]", Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez has refuted the claims that Venezuela is experiencing a humanitarian crisis as a "lie" aimed at justifying intervention in the country.
"This is a big lie… There is no humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Venezuela is suffering from social wounds triggered by the blockade. But the revolutionary government and President Nicolas Maduro are dealing directly with the most vulnerable sectors of the population — those who have suffered most due to the products and medicine embargo", she added.
The statements come after US President Donald Trump said in an interview with CBS last Sunday that US military intervention in Venezuela, which is currently going through a political crisis, was "an option".
Maduro has already slammed the US intention to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela as a "fake show".
EU nations were expected to issue a joint statement recognising Guaido, but Italy vetoed the motion.
