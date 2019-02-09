Venezuela's Guaido Calls Street Rally for Saturday to Welcome Relief Aid

"Tomorrow and on Sunday, we will continue to be on the streets. Stay tuned in each of your municipalities, because we are going to organize ourselves to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he tweeted.
Washington said last week it would open a humanitarian corridor to the crisis-hit country at Guaido’s request but was snubbed by Maduro, who is backed by Russia, China, and several other countries.
READ MORE: Venezuela's Guaido Appeals to Pope for Help After Similar Call by Maduro
US supplies are being transported to the Colombian city of Cucuta on the Venezuelan border. Maduro said he would not let the country’s sovereignty be violated. The military has blocked the bridge with shipping containers and a tanker truck.
