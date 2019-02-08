Mexican President Urges to Provide Aid to Venezuela Without Political Intentions

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on Friday on the international community to provide Venezuela with humanitarian aid without any "political intentions."

"The humanitarian aid must not be confused with political issues and if there is a wish to resolve the situation around the humanitarian aid, let the United Nations intervene and distribute the humanitarian aid without any political intentions … We do not want violence, we want peace and dialogue," Lopez Obrador said during a press conference.

On Monday, the press office for Carlos Vecchio, opposition leader Juan Guaido’s envoy to the United States, said that the opposition would conduct an international conference in Washington, DC, on February 14 to seek emergency humanitarian assistance.

© AP Photo / Aziz Taher Pompeo Claims Hezbollah's 'Active Cells' in Venezuela Are Cause for US Action

Venezuela has been suffering from political and economic crisis triggered by the fall of global oil prices, with the opposition actively using the deteriorating humanitarian situation in its rhetoric.

The crisis took a new turn on January 23 when the speaker of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president amid ongoing anti-government protests. The next day, the United States, which swiftly recognized Guaido, said that it was ready to provide the country with more than $20 million in humanitarian assistance.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who accuses Washington of staging a coup in the Latin American country, is still recognized by Russia, China, Mexico and some other countries as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.