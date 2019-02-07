US Navy to Deploy Ship on Counter-Narcotics Mission in Latin America - S Command

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander Craig Faller told Congress on Thursday that SOUTHCOM will deploy a multi-mission support vessel to Latin America this year to support counter-narcotics operations there.

“Increased US joint and naval presence in regional operations and exercises will encourage partner forces, to include navies, to participate in regional security efforts such as HA/DR [humanitarian assistance and disaster relief], CN [counter-narcotics] and CT [counter-terrorism],” Faller said.

Feller explained that SOUTHCOM contracted the vessel — a littoral combat ship – with congressional support in order to help fill capability gaps.

© Photo : US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky US Navy Guided-Missile Cruiser Runs Into Navy Cargo Ship, No Injuries Reported

The vessel will be employed to support US and partner nation law enforcement in counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism operations, Feller said.

The SOUTHCOM commander characterized the vessel’s mission as being “fit for this region” and said the US military welcomes its deployment this year.

The US military is leveraging its growing science and technology portfolio to mitigate gaps in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, Feller added.