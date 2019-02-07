Mexico Worried About Possible US Military Intervention in Venezuela - FM

MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - Mexico is concerned about possible US military intervention in Venezuela and is against it, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told Sputnik ahead of the meeting of the International Contact Group Group on Venezuela.

"We are very worried about the use of force or interventions as we are against that, absolutely. And I think the Europeans also," he said when asked if possible US military intervention would be discussed at the meeting.

According to the minister, Mexico is aiming at establishing a dialogue between the opposing sides.

"We are going to dialogue with the Europeans and it’s difficult to say right now at this point what kind of resolve we can have. We are looking for the communication between the parties", Ebrard added.

© REUTERS / Manaure Quintero Washington Already Made Decision on Forceful Intervention in Venezuela - Moscow

The statement comes after US National Security Advisor John Bolton said that Washington was prepared to waive punitive sanctions on senior Venezuelan military officers if they pledge allegiance to opposition leader Juan Guaido who has proclaimed himself the Latin American country's interim president. Previously US President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with CBS that he is considering sending the American military to Venezuela as an "option".

Following his self-proclamation, Guaido was recognised as the head of Venezuela by the US and its allies, while Russia, Mexico, Turkey, Uruguay and some other countries voiced their support for Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate Venezuelan president.