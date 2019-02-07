Mexico Worried About Possible US Military Intervention in Venezuela - FM

"We are very worried about the use of force or interventions as we are against that, absolutely. And I think the Europeans also," he said when asked if possible US military intervention would be discussed at the meeting.
According to the minister, Mexico is aiming at establishing a dialogue between the opposing sides.
"We are going to dialogue with the Europeans and it’s difficult to say right now at this point what kind of resolve we can have. We are looking for the communication between the parties", Ebrard added.
Following his self-proclamation, Guaido was recognised as the head of Venezuela by the US and its allies, while Russia, Mexico, Turkey, Uruguay and some other countries voiced their support for Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate Venezuelan president.
