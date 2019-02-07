Venezuelan Army Chopper Crashes Amid Drills Against 'Possible US Aggression'

Military servicemen from the Venezuelan armed forces were injured in a helicopter crash in the country's western state of Cojedes, on 4 February, Venezuela al Dia reported.

Five soldiers were injured amid a training exercise aimed at "repelling possible aggression from the United States", according to the online media outlet Venezuela al Dia.

The soldiers reportedly received prompt medical attention, and their lives are not in danger. The servicemen were diagnosed with multiple head injuries, as well as injuries to the chest and abdomen, according to Venezuela al Dia.

#6Feb Siniestro de helicóptero MI 35 de la aviación del Ejército Venezolano se registró el pasado lunes en El Pao, estado Cojedes. Se reportaron cinco heridos en el accidente, todos politraumatizados. pic.twitter.com/SUzbylFxE1 — Lisbeth Barboza Ruiz (@BarbozaRuiz) 6 февраля 2019 г.

The reasons for the crash have not been made public, no official statement has been provided by the government.

The incident took place days after US President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with the CBS broadcaster that US military intervention in Venezuela was "an option".

READ MORE: #Venezuela: ‘EU Should Have More Mature Stance in Favour of Democracy' — Analyst

Tensions in Venezuela escalated nearly two weeks ago when Venezuelan opposition parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognised by the United States and several other countries. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected president.