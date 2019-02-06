Washington Offers To Lift Sanctions on Venezuela Officers Shifting to Guaido

The US government is offering to end sanctions on senior Venezuela Army officers who switch their allegiance to National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, whom Washington recognizes as president, National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday.

“The US will consider sanctions off-ramps for any Venezuelan senior military officer that stands for democracy and recognizes the constitutional government of President Juan Guaido,” Bolton said in a tweet. “If not, the international financial circle will be closed off completely. Make the right choice!”

Earlier, Bolton said that the United States has no plans for an imminent military intervention in Venezuela, but all options with regard to the situation in the Latin American country remain on the table.

In February, the administration of self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido said that they would hold an international conference in Washington on February 14 to seek emergency humanitarian assistance.

Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in January. The US, Canada, and several other countries immediately recognised him. Nicolas Maduro has meanwhile called him a US "puppet" and accused Washington of organising a coup in Venezuela.