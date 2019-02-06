US Using Delivery of Aid as Pretext to Start War Against Venezuela - Envoy

"The government of Donald Trump is using humanitarian assistance as a pretext for unleashing war, which may have catastrophic humanitarian consequences. Venezuela is a sovereign country that is capable of restoring its economy by implementing its own projects, which have been developed by President [Nicolas] Maduro", Valero said.
The statement comes after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on 5 February dismissed the US promise to send relief aid to the crisis-hit South American country as a "political stunt" and a pretext for invasion.
Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president on January 23. Maduro has in the meantime called him a US "puppet" and accused Washington, which has stated that it has all options on the table with regard to a response to the crisis, of organizing a coup in the Latin American country.
