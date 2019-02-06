Mexico's Constitution May Be Changed, Though Not by Current Gov't - President

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador did not rule out on 5 February that the country's constitution may be changed, but not by the current government as there are no conditions for that at the moment.

"We want a new transformation, and we should have a new constitution. We think, however, that now there are no conditions for this. We cannot rule out a new constitution, but this should be left for the future when we pass the baton to new generations so that they could convene a constituent assembly and draft a new constitution", the president said in a speech broadcast on Periscope.

The president noted that over the past 102 years, the constitution faced about 700-900 changes.

Lopez Obrador added that his government would focus on promoting reforms in three main areas — fight against corruption, impunity and defending democracy.

5 February marks the 102nd anniversary of the adoption of the current constitution in Mexico. Lopes Obrador came to the city Santiago de Queretaro to celebrate this event and spoke at Teatro de la Republica, where the constitution was signed in 1917.

