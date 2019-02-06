Colombian Minister Pledges Extra Measures on Caracas After Talks With Pompeo

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo has promised to take additional steps to address the situation in Venezuela after holding talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The meeting was good, broad, constructive. The results of a Lima Group meeting were analyzed and there are a lot of additional measures to be taken to change the situation in Venezuela", Trujillo was quoted as saying by the Colombian Foreign Ministry after the diplomats met in Washington on 5 February.

The statement comes after a ministerial meeting of the Lima Group on Venezuela that took place in Ottawa on 4 February. Pompeo participated in the meeting via a videoconference.

Following the meeting, the group issued a declaration, in which 11 members of the organisation, namely Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Peru, affirmed their support for Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself the country's interim president on 23 January.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, has mulled the question of calling snap parliamentary elections, but rejected calls from the European Union and other countries to hold presidential elections.

Russia, China, Mexico, and Turkey have stressed that Venezuelan incumbent President Nicolas Maduro is the legitimate president of Venezuela and called for dialogue.