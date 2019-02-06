Colombian Minister Pledges Extra Measures on Caracas After Talks With Pompeo

"The meeting was good, broad, constructive. The results of a Lima Group meeting were analyzed and there are a lot of additional measures to be taken to change the situation in Venezuela", Trujillo was quoted as saying by the Colombian Foreign Ministry after the diplomats met in Washington on 5 February.
The statement comes after a ministerial meeting of the Lima Group on Venezuela that took place in Ottawa on 4 February. Pompeo participated in the meeting via a videoconference.
READ MORE: Scholars: US Using Venezuela Crisis to Thwart China's Influence in Latin America
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, has mulled the question of calling snap parliamentary elections, but rejected calls from the European Union and other countries to hold presidential elections.
Russia, China, Mexico, and Turkey have stressed that Venezuelan incumbent President Nicolas Maduro is the legitimate president of Venezuela and called for dialogue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)