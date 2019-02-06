Guaido Says Snap Parliamentary Elections to Drive Maduro to 'Political Suicide'

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Holding snap parliamentary elections, which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has supported, would result in a “political suicide” for the president, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday.

Last week, Maduro told Sputnik that he would welcome snap parliamentary elections in the country as this would be a "very good form of political discussion." He opposed the idea of holding early presidential election in the country though. President of the Venezuelan Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello said earlier on Wednesday that the country’s authorities would announce snap parliamentary elections.

“I think it would be political stupidity and vanity to promote this legislatively, I do not want to imagine what it would mean for a small group settled in Miraflores [Venezuelan presidential palace], what social consequences it would have,” Guaido said, noting that it could be considered “a political suicide,” as quoted by the Nacional media outlet.

The crisis in the Latin American country escalated after the speaker of the opposition-led National Assembly Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president, contesting Nicolas Maduro's re-election last year. The opposition leader was almost immediately recognized by the United States and several other countries.

On Monday, a number of EU member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela's acting leader after Maduro failed to organize a new presidential election in the country within an eight-day period set by the European Union. EU countries were expected to recognize Guaido in a joint statement, but, according to a diplomatic source in Brussels, Italy vetoed the motion.

Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey, Iran and several other countries stated that they recognise constitutionally-elected Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's only President.