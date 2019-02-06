Venezuelan Opposition Lawmaker Claims Parliament Under Threat of Armed Takeover

"God forbid, they [the Venezuelan government] will not give an order this evening for a military seizure of the palace of Parliament… We are ready and self-collected," Ramos Allup wrote on Twitter.
The lawmaker claimed that in the past the Venezuelan armed forces had repeatedly invaded the territory of the legislative authority, "shooting and even seriously injuring several deputies."
READ MORE: Lawless 'Twitter Coup' in Venezuela Sets Deeply Dangerous Precedent — Analyst
On Monday, a number of EU member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela's acting leader after Maduro failed to organize a new presidential election in the country within an eight-day period set by the European Union. EU countries were expected to recognize Guaido in a joint statement, but, according to a diplomatic source in Brussels, Italy vetoed the motion.
Russia and China, as well as several other countries, have refused to support Guaido, backing Maduro as the country's legitimate president and demanding that other countries respect the principle of non-interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.
