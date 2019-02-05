Maduro Rules Out Presidential Election in Venezuela Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview with the RT television channel that there would be no presidential election in the country in the near future.

"In Venezuela, there is no shortage of elections," Maduro said when asked about the call by some countries to hold early presidential elections in the country.

He explained the only expected elections were parliamentary ones, which should be held in 2020.

"The problem is in the opposition, and not in the regular elections. We held 25 elections in 20 years. In the past 18 months, we have held six elections. The elections in 2018 were set at the request of the opposition," he said.

Maduro's comments come after on January 23, Juan Guaido, the speaker of the Venezuelan opposition-led National Assembly, proclaimed himself the country's interim president. The opposition figure was supported by the United States and a number of other countries.

Russia and China as well as several other countries have refused to support Guaido, backing Maduro as the country's legitimate president and demanding that other countries respect the principle of non-interference in Venezuela's domestic affairs.

