Number of Detentions From Mass Rallies in Venezuela Rises to 966 - Rights Group

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The number of protesters who were detained in Venezuela during mass rallies has increased to 966, Alfredo Romero, the head of Venezuelan human rights organization Foro Penal, said on Tuesday.

The number of detentions from mass demonstrations in Venezuela previously stood at 850 people.

"700 people remain in custody from January 21. A total of 966 have been detained," Romero wrote on Twitter.

The situation in Venezuela, which has been struggling to overcome a political crisis amid the opposition's refusal to recognize last year’s re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, significantly escalated on January 21 when the opposition-controlled National Assembly declared the president an usurper.

Maduro called the opposition leader Juan Guaido a US officials' puppet and accused Washington of attempting to organize a coup in Venezuela, declaring the decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the country.

Canada, the United States and many of their allies have recognized Guaido as interim president of Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and other countries regard Maduro and his government as legitimate authorities in Venezuela.