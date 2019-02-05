Venezuelan Opposition Plans to Host Humanitarian Aid Conference in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition will conduct an international conference in Washington, DC next week to seek emergency humanitarian assistance, the press office for Carlos Vecchio, opposition leader Juan Guaido’s envoy to the United States, said in a statement on Monday.

"The Interim Government of Venezuela will host a February 14th international conference to seek emergency humanitarian assistance in Venezuela," the statement said. "Governments, private sector, and civil society representatives will participate in the conference."

The conference will take place at the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters and OAS Secretary General Luis Leonardo Almagro Lemes will open it along with Vecchio, the statement added.

"The conference will focus on the interim Venezuelan government’s assessment of urgent humanitarian requirements for responding to widespread hunger and medical needs within Venezuela in the largest hemispheric humanitarian crisis in modern history," the statement said. "The interim Venezuelan government will seek assistance from governments, the Venezuelan diaspora community, non-governmental organizations and the private sector to help address these urgent and immediate needs."

Tensions in Venezuela escalated nearly two weeks ago after Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The United States and several other countries swiftly recognized the opposition leader as the country's president. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay are among the nations that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected head of state.