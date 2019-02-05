Lima Group Agrees to Ban Venezuelan Officials from Entering Members' Territory

Lima Group will also suspend military cooperation with Venezuelan government. The group also said in a declaration that it will evaluate restricting loans to Venezuelan government at organizations of which Lima group countries are members.

The Lima Group, which comprises 14 member states, was established in August 2017 to promote democratic reforms in Venezuela. The majority of the member states have been critical of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim leader.

READ MORE: Lima Group Wants No Military Intervention in Venezuela — Peruvian Minister

Tensions in Venezuela escalated nearly two weeks ago after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The United States and several other countries swiftly recognized the opposition leader as the country's president. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay are among the nations that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately elected head of state.