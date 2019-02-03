Register
03 February 2019
    Caracas Slams US Demand That Maduro 'Get Out of Way' of Humanitarian Aid

    Caracas Slams US Demand That Maduro 'Get Out of Way' of Humanitarian Aid

    Latin America
    Earlier, Colombia confirmed that it was establishing a facility for collecting humanitarian aid for Venezuela, after the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said it had held talks with Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, and agreed to "work together to help restore…democracy" in the Latin American country.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza issued a scathing rebuke of Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton's demand that President Nicolas Maduro "get out of the way" of US aid for Venezuela.

    "Those who wage unjust wars in the world, devastate innocent civilian populations, subject economies to blockades, cause death, hunger, destruction and suffering then label their actions as HUMANITARIAN. There is nothing more INHUMAN and cynical than imperialism," Arreaza wrote on his official Twitter account in response to Bolton.

    Earlier, the Trump administration official wrote on his Twitter account that "pursuant to the request of Interim President Juan Guaido," the US would send humanitarian aid "for the people of Venezuela" and demanded that democratically-elected President Nicolas Maduro "get out of the way."

    Bolton courted controversy last week when, during a press briefing announcing new sanctions against Caracas, he was photographed holding a yellow notepad reading "5,000 troops to Colombia," prompting speculation that Washington may be discussing plans to deploy troops to the Latin American country, which borders Venezuela, to assist in a US-backed invasion.

    U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    Trump Advisor Bolton Calls on Venezuelan Military, Central Bank to Join Opposition
    On Saturday, Colombian President Ivan Duque confirmed that his government would allow for the creation of a facility to collect humanitarian aid for "for the brotherly people of Venezuela" in Cucuta, a city in northeastern Colombia on the border with Venezuela. National Assembly head-turned self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido thanked Duque for the gesture.

    Earlier, Guaido said that three foreign aid facilities would be created, one in Colombia, one in Brazil, and another on an island in the Caribbean Sea.

    Last week, USAID Administrator Mark Green said that he had held talks with Guiado in which the two discussed the "dire humanitarian situation" in Venezuela and voiced a "mutual commitment to work together to help restore dignity, human rights, and democracy in Venezuela."

    Venezuela has faced economic turmoil for years following the global collapse of oil prices, which led to hyperinflation and shortages of food and other items, whose prices were tightly controlled and subsidized by the government. The Venezuelan government blamed the opposition, local oligarchs and foreign interests, as well as US sanctions for the crisis, while opposition cited currency restrictions, economic mismanagement, and barriers to foreign economic activity.

    Opposition protesters in Venezuela shut down highways, bridges and other infrastructure as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to resign in favor of new elections
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Caracas Residents Block Major Highway After Opposition Rally - Police (VIDEOS)
    People took to the streets of Caracas and other Venezuelan cities on Saturday, with protesters supporting opposition leader Guaido facing off against demonstrators supporting the government.

    The crisis in Venezuela entered a new stage on January 23, when Guaido denounced Maduro and proclaimed himself the country's interim president following a phone call with US Vice-President Mike Pence. The United States, its allies in Latin America, Canada and several European powers expressed their support for the lawmaker. Russia, China, Mexico, Iran, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia, and Nicaragua voiced their support for Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president, and called on outside powers not to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs.

