Register
20:49 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the Escudo Soberano 2015 (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure

    Venezuelan Military Slams 'Traitor' Air Force General Who Defected to Opposition

    © REUTERS / Marco Bello TPX
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (181)
    7163

    Venezuela descended into chaos last week after National Assembly chief Juan Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, with the US and its allies in Europe and Latin America recognising him as such, while Caracas accused Washington of attempting to topple the country's democratically elected government.

    The Venezuelan military has characterised General Francisco Esteban Yanez Rodriguez' decision to switch sides and recognise Guaido as a betrayal of the highest order. In a post on one of its official Twitter accounts, the armed forces stressed their continued loyalty to the Maduro's government.

    "We in the Armed Forces will not put up with such actions. The Venezuelan Air Force remains loyal to our president, and we will prevail in spite of such traitors," the military said, posting an image of Yanez with the word 'TRAITOR' written across the picture in bold red letters.

    Other officers and military departments similarly attacked Yanez over his desertion, with the air force's official account accusing him of being an "unworthy man of arms" who has "betrayed" his oath of allegiance and "kneels before imperialist demands." 

    The account of the country's military flight training centre insisted that "for every traitor, thousands of patriots will emerge who will know how to defend Venezuela."

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag while taking part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 30, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Two Rallies, One Place: Pro-Maduro and Pro-Guaido Demonstrations Hit Venezuela's Capital (VIDEO)
    Earlier Saturday, in a clip circulating on social media, General Yanez, director of strategic planning at Air Force high command, denounced President Nicolas Maduro's "dictatorial authority" and said he recognised "Deputy Juan Guaido as the president in charge of Venezuela." Saying that he was confident that 90 percent of the country's military were supportive of Guaido, Yanez insisted that "the transition to democracy is imminent," and urged Venezuelans to take to the streets for mass protests.

    Protesters did come out on Saturday, with both pro-government demonstrators and Guaido supporters taking to the streets of the Venezuelan capital despite fears of possible clashes.

    Yanez is now the highest-ranking officer to defect to Guaido's side. Last week, Venezuela's Defence Ministry accused Col. Jose Luis Silva, a military attache at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, of committing "an act of treason and cowardice toward the homeland" after the officer said he did not recognise Maduro as Venezuela's president.

    Guaido denounced Maduro and proclaimed himself the country's interim president, pending fresh elections, on January 23. The United States, its allies in Latin America, Canada, and several European powers have expressed their support for the lawmaker. Russia, China, Mexico, Iran, Turkey, Cuba, Bolivia, and Nicaragua have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimate president, and called on outside powers not to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (181)

    Related:

    Chinese Projects in Venezuela Hit by Gov't Graft – Self-Proclaimed Pres. Guaido
    Venezuela Halts Gold Sales as US, UK Target Caracas' Hard Assets - Report
    Bolivian President Expresses Support for Maduro During Meeting in Venezuela
    Mexico, Uruguay Should Avoid Neutral Stance on Venezuela Crisis - Guaido
    Merkel: 'EU Wants to Play Its Part in Venezuela'
    Trump Will Need Saudi Help to Complete the Coup in Venezuela
    Tags:
    tweet, treason, Venezuelan Armed Forces, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse