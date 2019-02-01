Powerful 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Mexico - Seismological Service

People in the capital, Mexico City, were forced to leave office buildings and gather in the streets due to severe tremors that began at about 10 am local time (16:00 GMT).

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the morning of 1 February on the border between Chiapas, Mexico and Guatemala, the National Seismological Service reported. There were no immediate reports of major damage.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake had its epicentre seven kilometres east-southeast of Mazatan, in the state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala, at a depth of 87 kilometres.

Preliminar: SISMO Magnitud 6.6 Loc 40 km al SUROESTE de CD HIDALGO, CHIS 01/02/19 10:14:11 Lat 14.48 Lon —92.46 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/210VyhZjuG — Sismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) 1 февраля 2019 г.

According to reports, alarms went off in some places in Mexico City and emergency protocols have been activated.