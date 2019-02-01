Register
01 February 2019
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

    OAS Requests Info on Assange's Asylum Conditions in Ecuadorian Embassy in UK

    Latin America
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry said it had been asked by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (part of the Organization of American States), to provide the information related to the WikiLeaks founder's asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in light of the recently filed motion asking the commission for protection.

    "On January 29, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has notified the State of Ecuador about a motion on protection measures which has been filed by the lawyers of Julian Assange. With regard to this, the commission has asked us to provide information concerning the situation in the embassy", the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

    On 23 January, Assange’s lawyers said they had filed an urgent application to the Washington-based Inter-American Commission of Human Rights (IACHR) in order to compel the US authorities to disclose charges against the whistleblower.

    READ MORE: Only Massive Publicity in US and UK Will Change Things for Julian Assange — Prof

    In the same statement, the defense team said it had asked the commission to compel Ecuador to cease its espionage activities against Assange, to stop the isolation imposed on him and to protect him from extradition to the United States.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    US Court Refuses to Force Govt to Unseal WikiLeaks Founder's Case - Filing
    On Tuesday, WikiLeaks said the commission had given Ecuador five days to answer seven questions on threats against Assange’s asylum.

    Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in the United Kingdom, since 2012, has repeatedly said he feared extradition to the United States due to the fact that he had published thousands of leaked classified US authorities’ documents.

    His defense team has cited media reports suggesting that Ecuador’s president Lenin Moreno had sought to reach an agreement with the United States on handing Assange over to Washington in exchange for debt relief.

    READ MORE: WikiLeaks Warns Media Against Reporting 140 Fake Statements on Assange — Reports

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nichollspe
    WikiLeaks Gets New Boss While Assange Remains Cut Off From Outside World
    Moreover, WikiLeaks and a number of US media outlets published in November what they claimed was court filing in an unrelated case including some sealed charges, which used Assange's name in an "apparent cut-and-paste error".

    The outlets then suggested that the existence of these files meant existing charges brought against Assange by the US authorities.

    In October, the Ecuadorian authorities have introduced a protocol restricting Assange communications. The activist's defense team said the new home rules were a violation of Assange's rights.

    READ MORE: 'Assange is a Hero': Wikileaks Revealed US Crimes in Conflict Zones — Campaigner

