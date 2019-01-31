Register
01 February 2019
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

    US Rejects Mexico, Uruguay, Vatican Mediation Efforts to Keep Maduro in Power

    Latin America
    A senior US official told Reuters on Thursday that Washington believes other countries will ultimately see that it is in their interests to recognize Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido and his government.

    Moreover, the US government on Thursday warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro there would be consequences for what it called "egregious" acts of intimidation against Guaido, the senior US official said, according to Reuters.

    According to Reuters, the US wants Venezuela's oil company PDVSA and its subsidiary Citgo to remain viable in wake of new sanctions that were imposed earlier this week.

    However, Washington has also warned other international players against deals for Venezuelan commodities like gold and oil, the senior US official said, claiming, "We have seen some last-minute looting", as quoted by Reuters.

    Meanwhile, Mexico and Uruguay have said they plan to convene a conference on Venezuela's political crisis in Montevideo, Uruguay, on 7 February, bringing together officials from over 10 countries and international organizations.

    A woman walks past graffiti which reads Gringo, respect us! in Caracas March 10, 2015. President Nicolas Maduro was seeking special decree powers from Venezuela's parliament on Tuesday in response to new U.S. sanctions, drawing opposition protests of a power-grab
    Russian Envoy to Uruguay Nikolai Sofinsky told Sputnik Thursday that Russia, like the United States, is unlikely to be invited to the venue.

    According to Mexican and Uruguayan officials, the conference's purpose is to lay the foundation for the creation of a new dialogue mechanism, with the inclusion of all Venezuelan political forces that would contribute to the return of stability and peace in the country.

    On Wednesday, Maduro told Sputnik in an interview that the United States, which he holds responsible for sparking the conflict, had two primary goals in Venezuela: getting the county's oil and also "killing the spirit" of Bolivarian history and culture. Maduro also stressed that Venezuela was not willing to be a US "backyard".

    Argentina's former soccer star Diego Armando Maradona waves a Venezuelan flag during the closing campaign rally of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Maduro is seeking a new six-year mandate and despite crippling hyperinflation and widespread shortages of food and medicine, he is widely expected to win it in next May 20 election, that opponents have denounced as a fraud and have been condemned by much of the international community
    Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president on 23 January. Since then, the United States and several allies have recognized Guaido as the country's leader, and Maduro has accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela.

    Russia, Mexico, Iran, Turkey, China and Uruguay are among the states that have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    talks, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Uruguay, Vatican, Mexico, Venezuela
