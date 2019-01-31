Guaido: Venezuelan Opposition Refuses to Hold Dialogue With Government

Previously, Carlos Vecchio, the envoy to the United States appointed by Guaido, stated that opposition forces would not engage "in any dialogue of the type that Maduro is interested in", urging Venezuelan President to stand down.

The self-proclaimed president of Venezuela has rejected the possibility of dialogue with the government. He has also accused security forces of threatening his family and visiting his home in order to find his wife.

"At the moment, there are police special forces in my house, they want to see [my wife] Fabiana… The dictatorship thinks it will intimidate us. I am holding them accountable for everything that could happen to my 20-month-old baby. From here, I am heading home to protect my family, and I am also inviting diplomatic representatives to go with me to find out the true intentions of the special forces", Guaido said while giving a speech at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas.

"This very moment FAES [police special forces] is in my home, my family’s house. Citizen Nicolas Maduro is responsible for the [physical] integrity of my daughter who is there", he tweeted later.

In the meantime, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini reaffirmed the bloc's readiness to consider new sanctions over the crisis in Venezuela. Her statement comes just a few hours after the European Parliament adopted a resolution urging member states to recognise Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

Guaido, who is the president of the disempowered National Assembly, declared himself head of the Venezuelan state on 23 January and was immediately recognised by the US and several other countries. Maduro, for his part, has slammed Guaido as a US "puppet" and accused Washington of organising a coup in the country.

Russia, China, Turkey, and other countries, meanwhile, have vowed to back the legal government of President Maduro.