Register
21:23 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019

    Guaido: Venezuelan Opposition Refuses to Hold Dialogue With Government

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (155)
    4215

    Previously, Carlos Vecchio, the envoy to the United States appointed by Guaido, stated that opposition forces would not engage "in any dialogue of the type that Maduro is interested in", urging Venezuelan President to stand down.

    The self-proclaimed president of Venezuela has rejected the possibility of dialogue with the government. He has also accused security forces of threatening his family and visiting his home in order to find his wife.

    "At the moment, there are police special forces in my house, they want to see [my wife] Fabiana… The dictatorship thinks it will intimidate us. I am holding them accountable for everything that could happen to my 20-month-old baby. From here, I am heading home to protect my family, and I am also inviting diplomatic representatives to go with me to find out the true intentions of the special forces", Guaido said while giving a speech at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas.

    READ MORE: 'Military Intervention Seems More Likely Than Ever' — Author on Venezuela

    "This very moment FAES [police special forces] is in my home, my family’s house. Citizen Nicolas Maduro is responsible for the [physical] integrity of my daughter who is there", he tweeted later.

    In the meantime, EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini reaffirmed the bloc's readiness to consider new sanctions over the crisis in Venezuela. Her statement comes just a few hours after the European Parliament adopted a resolution urging member states to recognise Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

    Gold bullion
    CC0
    Venezuela Must Send Its Gold to Friendly Nations Like Turkey and Russia – Turkish Politician
    Guaido, who is the president of the disempowered National Assembly, declared himself head of the Venezuelan state on 23 January and was immediately recognised by the US and several other countries. Maduro, for his part, has slammed Guaido as a US "puppet" and accused Washington of organising a coup in the country.

    Russia, China, Turkey, and other countries, meanwhile, have vowed to back the legal government of President Maduro.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (155)

    Related:

    Venezuela: US, EU Guard Democracy Only if It Fits Their Interests – Businessman
    'Military Intervention Seems More Likely Than Ever' - Author on Venezuela
    Turkey Ready to Be Mediator in Venezuelan Crisis If Needed - Foreign Minister
    US to Boost Pressure on Venezuela, Cuba to Curb Russia, China in Region – Report
    Tags:
    protests, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse