Supporters of Venezuelan President Maduro March on Streets of Caracas (VIDEO)

A rally, called by Venezuelan oil workers is marching in the capital in order to support legitimate president of the country amid a political standoff between the government and opposition.

The situation in Venezuela deteriorated after Juan Guaido, the leader of the Venezuelan National Assembly, proclaimed himself the interim president. The United States and a number of other countries immediately recognised him as head of state, while Washington also froze some of the Venezuelan state's assets abroad and imposed sanctions on the country's oil industry.

Meanwhile, Russia, China, Turkey and other countries have supported the government of legitimate President Nicolas Maduro.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!