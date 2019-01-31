Britain Calls for EU Sanctions on Venezuelan President Maduro

The news comes after earlier in the day the European Parliament announced it is planning to consider a draft resolution on recognising self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido as head of the Latin American country.

"Targeted sanctions against the kleptocrats who have enriched themselves on the back of the rest of the population who are very poor, that is something I think can be effective", UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt stated Thursday during an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Romania.

The situation in Venezuela has deteriorated since the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president of the country last week.

