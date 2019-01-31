'To Steal Their Oil?' WH Roasted for US 'Stands With People of Venezuela' Tweet

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro previosuly appealed to US citizens and asked them to support him and prevent the Trump administration from turning his "homeland into a Vietnam in Latin America".

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has shared a link to The New York Times' article by Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, with the message: "America stands with the people of Venezuela".

America stands with the people of Venezuela https://t.co/yT6h15rYsH — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) 31 January 2019

Social media users, however, appeared to be unimpressed by Sanders's response and claimed that her boss, President Donald Trump, "doesn't even stand with Americans":

#DonaldTrump doesn’t even stand with Americans. 🙄 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) 31 January 2019

But doesn’t stand with the People of United States not all of them — Peace4All (@Jmlieber) 31 January 2019

If only you and Trump stood with the people of America. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) 31 January 2019

Some netizens' reactions reflected Maduro's sentiments — Washington is after the world's largest oil reserves:

To steal their oil, I'm sure. — John Sunder (@johnsunders) 31 January 2019

"America stands with the people of Venezuelas oil" there… fixed it for you. — Flesh Rocket (@sonicbeef) 31 January 2019

America stands with it's best oil source. — Could I Be Blunt (@CouldIBeBlunt) 31 January 2019

Guaido, who declared himself the Latin American country's interim president on 23 January, penned an op-ed, in which he said that support from the Venezuelan military was "crucial" to forcing Nicolas Maduro out of office.

"The military's withdrawal of support from Mr Maduro is crucial to enabling a change in government, and the majority of those in service agree that the country's recent travails are untenable. The transition will require support from key military contingents. We have had clandestine meetings with members of the armed forces and the security forces".

Sanders's supportive tweet came shortly after Maduro had called on "the people of the United States" to not let the Trump administration interfere into Caracas's internal affairs and turn his motherland into another Vietnam.

Pueblo de los #EEUU, pido su apoyo para rechazar la injerencia del gobierno de Donald Trump que pretende hacer de Mi Patria un Vietnam en América Latina. ¡No Se Lo Permitas! ➡️https://t.co/tMRcVpgw9Y — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) 30 January 2019

On 29 January, the Venezuelan Supreme Court blocked Guaido's bank accounts and financial transactions within the country's jurisdiction, and imposed a travel ban on him until an investigation into his activities is completed.

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton stated on Tuesday that Washington condemned Venezuelan prosecutors for threatening Guaido, and warned of "serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm" the opposition leader.

In a bid to ramp up pressure on Maduro, the US introduced sanctions against Venezuela's state-owned oil giant PDVSA, and passed control over certain frozen assets held by US-insured banks to Guaido.

The Trump adiminstration has been calling on Maduro to step down in favour of a "legitimate leader reflecting the will of the Venezuelan people", while the Venezuelan president has accused Washington of orchestrating a coup and severed diplomatic ties with the country.

Guaido's self-proclaimed presidency was instantly recognised by the US, Canada, Israel, Georgia, Albania and a over a dozen South American countries, while Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, and several other nations consider Maduro to be the only legitimate president of Venezuela.