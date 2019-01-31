Register
31 January 2019
    An opposition member holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest march against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

    'To Steal Their Oil?' WH Roasted for US 'Stands With People of Venezuela' Tweet

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (144)
    171

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro previosuly appealed to US citizens and asked them to support him and prevent the Trump administration from turning his "homeland into a Vietnam in Latin America".

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has shared a link to The New York Times' article by Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, with the message: "America stands with the people of Venezuela".

    Social media users, however, appeared to be unimpressed by Sanders's response and claimed that her boss, President Donald Trump, "doesn't even stand with Americans":

    Some netizens' reactions reflected Maduro's sentiments — Washington is after the world's largest oil reserves:

    Guaido, who declared himself the Latin American country's interim president on 23 January, penned an op-ed, in which he said that support from the Venezuelan military was "crucial" to forcing Nicolas Maduro out of office.

    "The military's withdrawal of support from Mr Maduro is crucial to enabling a change in government, and the majority of those in service agree that the country's recent travails are untenable. The transition will require support from key military contingents. We have had clandestine meetings with members of the armed forces and the security forces".

    Sanders's supportive tweet came shortly after Maduro had called on "the people of the United States" to not let the Trump administration interfere into Caracas's internal affairs and turn his motherland into another Vietnam.

    On 29 January, the Venezuelan Supreme Court blocked Guaido's bank accounts and financial transactions within the country's jurisdiction, and imposed a travel ban on him until an investigation into his activities is completed.

    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).
    CC0 / The White House
    Trump Phones Juan Guaido to Express Support as US Ramps Up Pressure on Maduro
    White House National Security Adviser John Bolton stated on Tuesday that Washington condemned Venezuelan prosecutors for threatening Guaido, and warned of "serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm" the opposition leader.

    In a bid to ramp up pressure on Maduro, the US introduced sanctions against Venezuela's state-owned oil giant PDVSA, and passed control over certain frozen assets held by US-insured banks to Guaido.

    The Trump adiminstration has been calling on Maduro to step down in favour of a "legitimate leader reflecting the will of the Venezuelan people", while the Venezuelan president has accused Washington of orchestrating a coup and severed diplomatic ties with the country.

    READ MORE: Guaido Had 'Clandestine Meetings' With Venezuela's Military, Security — Reports

    Guaido's self-proclaimed presidency was instantly recognised by the US, Canada, Israel, Georgia, Albania and a over a dozen South American countries, while Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, and several other nations consider Maduro to be the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (144)

