Venezuelan FM Warns Foreign Journalists Against Working Without Accreditation

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza warned foreign journalists that they must receive accreditation for working in Venezuela amid the escalation of the political crisis in the country.

"Just like in any other country of the world, journalists cannot issue accreditations for themselves [in Venezuela]. Media outlets and international agencies know that in order to avoid undesirable inconveniences, they should follow necessary procedures in consulates before their trip to the country," Arreaza wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The foreign minister recalled that come journalists had entered Venezuela without having received the necessary authorization for working there, noting that some journalists had attempted to enter the presidential palace without having received the necessary accreditations.

The top diplomat’s remarks followed the detention of journalists working for Chile’s TVN broadcaster in the vicinity of the Venezuelan presidential palace on Tuesday and their subsequent deportation. The incident was criticized by Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero as undermining press freedom.

On Wednesday, Spanish news agency Efe reported that its photograph, a Colombian citizen, had gone missing in Caracas. Venezuela’s union of press workers SNTP has suggested that he might have been detained by the authorities.

The agency said later on the same day that three of its journalists had been detained in Venezuela.

Venezuela is currently facing large-scale anti-government protests with opposition leader Juan Guaido having declared himself as the country’s interim president in a bid to ouster President Nicolas Maduro.

The UK, Germany, France, and Spain declared on Saturday their intention to recognise Juan Guaido as the country's interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential elections within eight days.

In turn, Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro's government full support, with Maduro himself calling Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaido "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new head of state. Maduro also stressed that Venezuela had held legitimate elections and urged European countries to withdraw their demand.