Mexico, Spain Call for ‘Dialogue Without Conditions’ in Venezuela - Obrador

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Mexico City and Madrid call for a dialogue between the sides to the Venezuelan crisis without setting any conditions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

"We and the Spanish government share the call for dialogue between the [Venezuelan] sides. I believe that we have agreed that we can engage in this [process] if it is necessary in order to make both sides of the conflict sit down and maintain dialogue without any conditions," Obrador told reporters after his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday.

Obrador emphasized that Mexico was ready to explore all the possibilities for figuring out a way out of the existing crisis for Venezuela. The Mexican president argued it was important to search for a peaceful solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

Sanchez, in his turn, said that Spain supported the EU suggestion to set up a contact group that would be working to support dialogue between the Venezuelan sides, which would be aimed at holding "free and fair elections."

Earlier in the day, Uruguay's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the upcoming international conference on the current political crisis in Venezuela, which is to take place in Montevideo on 7 February. The initiative was suggested by Mexico and Uruguay.

"The governments of Uruguay and Mexico have decided to organise an international conference with the participation of countries and international organizations that share their position [on Venezuela]", the ministry said in a statement.

Previously US special envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams warned the Venezuelan authorities against taking any actions to counter the country's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, reiterating recent threats by US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who warned that any "violence and intimidation" against the opposition leader would be met with a "significant response".

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan Supreme Court announced its intention to conduct a full-fledged investigation into Guaido's activities and imposed a travel ban on the Venezuelan opposition leader on Tuesday. Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab earlier asked the Supreme Court to launch this probe.

Spain was among a group of states, also including France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, which said last Saturday they would recognize the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, as the interim president of the country if new elections are not announced in Venezuela within eight days. The ultimatum has been rejected by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who criticized it as an infringement on Venezuela’s sovereignty, calling Guaido a "US puppet".

Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro's government full support, with Maduro himself calling Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaido "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new head of state. Maduro also stressed that Venezuela had held legitimate elections and urged European countries to withdraw their demand.