Guaido's Representative to OAS Says Trump-Guaido Meeting Not Being Prepared

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), Gustavo Tarre, told Sputnik that a meeting between Guaido and US President Donald Trump is not currently being planned.

When asked on Wednesday whether a meeting between Trump and Guaido is being prepared, Tarre said, "No".

On 23 January, head of the Venezuelan parliament Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. Incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro has said that Washington has been orchestrating an anti-government coup in the country. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it supported Maduro as the legitimate president.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s National Assembly picked Tarre as representative to the OAS despite the fact that President Nicolas Maduro announced that he would pull the country out of the organization in 2017, with the procedure taking two years.

Last week, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced the appointment of Elliott Abrams as a new US Special Envoy for Venezuela, who served as the special envoy for Venezuela in the administrations of presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Abrams was reportedly criticized for supporting Contras in Nicaragua and the El Salvador military as both were accused of major human rights abuses during military conflicts. Former US presidential candidate from the Green Party Jill Stein has accused Abrams of leading the 2002 failed coup in Venezuela.

Tarre told Sputnik last week that he hopes to have a good relationship with new US Special Envoy for Venezuela, stressing that Abrmas "is a very experienced diplomat".

Gustavo Tarre told Sputnik on Wednesday that Guaido does not plan to leave Venezuela for meetings with US officials, emphasizing that the travel "outside of Venezuela" is not in line with the current priorities of the self-proclaimed country's president.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal of Justice banned Guaido from leaving the country until the investigation into his case is completed.

The United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain has declared their intention to recognize Guaido as the country’s interim president if Caracas does not announce new elections within eight days. Maduro, for his part, has rejected the ultimatum, saying that it ignored Venezuela's rights of a sovereign state.

Gustavo Tarre in an interview with Sputnik reteirated hopes that the EU would recognize Venezuela's self-proclaimed authorities.

"What I hope is that they are going to recognize the Juan Guaido government", Tarre said Wednesday.

