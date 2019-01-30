Uruguay, Mexico Convene Intl Conference on Venezuela Crisis - Uruguay FM

According to a statement by Uruguay's Foreign Ministry, the international conference on the current political crisis in Venezuela is to take place in Montevideo on 7 February.

"The governments of Uruguay and Mexico have decided to organise an international conference with the participation of countries and international organizations that share their position [on Venezuela]", the ministry said in a statement.

More than 10 countries are planning to attend the event so far, Uruguay's Foreign Ministry says.

"The goal of the conference is to lay the groundwork for the creation of a new dialogue mechanism, with the inclusion of all Venezuelan [political] forces that would contribute to the return of stability and peace in the country", the statement said.

Earlier in the day, US special envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams warned the Venezuelan authorities against taking any actions to counter the country's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, reiterating recent threats by US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who warned that any "violence and intimidation" against the opposition leader would be met with a "significant response".

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan Supreme Court announced its intention to conduct a full-fledged investigation into Guaido's activities and imposed a travel ban on the Venezuelan opposition leader on Tuesday. Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab earlier asked the Supreme Court to launch this probe.

Last Monday, mass protests erupted across Venezuela and on 23 January, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

The UK, Germany, France, and Spain declared on Saturday their intention to recognise Juan Guaido as the country's interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential elections within eight days.

In turn, Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro's government full support, with Maduro himself calling Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaido "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new head of state. Maduro also stressed that Venezuela had held legitimate elections and urged European countries to withdraw their demand.