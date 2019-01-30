'Extremely Foolish': US Envoy Warns Maduro of Acting Against Guaido - Reports

US Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams warned on Wednesday the Venezuelan Authorities of any actions against the self-proclaimed interim country's president Juan Guaido, Reuters reported.

"The security of interim President Guaido is a concern", Abrams told reporters Wednesday as quoted by Reuters. "The regime has not acted against him in some time and I hope that is because they recognize that he has the support of the vast majority of Venezuelans and that would be an extremely foolish move for the regime to make", US Special Envoy said.

Abrams also said Wednesday that the United States is looking around the world for more assets of the Venezuelan government, including bank accounts and gold holdings.

On 23 January, head of Venezuela's National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president amid the ongoing anti-government protests. The United States and a number of other countries, which disputed last year’s re-election of Maduro, have recognized Guaido's leadership.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called Guaido a "US puppet" and accused Washington, which has stated that it has all options on the table to respond to the crisis, of organizing a coup in the Latin American country.

Russia, Mexico, and NATO-member Turkey are among those countries that continue to recognize President Nicholas Maduro, who was recently sworn in for a second term in office.

Meanwhile, Juan Guaido thanked Wednesday US President Donald Trump for support, expressed during a telephone conversation and in a separate statement said that he would convene a press conference on Friday to discuss the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Latin American country.

Agradezco la llamada del Presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump, quien reiteró completo respaldo a nuestra labor democrática, compromiso con la ayuda humanitaria y reconocimiento de su administración a nuestra presidencia (E). — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) 30 января 2019 г.

"I thank the President of the United States Donald Trump for the phone call, in which he repeated the words of full support for our work, the promise of humanitarian assistance and recognition of us as the president [of Venezuela] from the part of his administration", Guaido wrote on Twitter.

"[Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro does not recognize the emergency humanitarian situation, when 90 percent of [people living in] the country want changes […] On Friday there will be a press conference, dedicated to the delivery of humanitarian aid", told TV Venezuela broadcaster after being asked when the humanitarian aid would reach Venezuela.

According to Reuters, Mark Green, head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), spoke with Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido on Wednesday. US officials will continue to coordinate with Guaido's team about the creation of a specific plan in the upcoming days to meet the country's humanitarian needs, Mark Green's spokesman said, cited by Reuters.

Meanwhile, UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Information Desk Chief Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams told reporters on Wednesday that refugees continue to leave Venezuela for neighboring countries at a rate of about 5,000 persons each day, according to observations by about 400 United Nations staff at border crossings with neighboring nations.

More than 3 million Venezuelans have fled the country to escape an economic collapse, food shortages and hyperinflation, which have led to protests by a segment of te population demanding Maduro’s resignation.

