Lima Group Seeks Contact With Russia, China on Venezuela Crisis – Guaido’s Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Lima Group of countries would like to establish contact with Russia and China to discuss the crisis in Venezuela, the country's opposition ambassador to the Lima Group, Julio Borges, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We really would like to have a contact with Russia and China", Borges said. "I hope this interview could help to open the possibility for a free and honest and positive conversation with Russia and China".

Asked to specify whether he was referring to the Lima Group, Borges said "right".

At the same time, the official noted that Venezuela's opposition was aware that the United States had a military option for the country, but added that he would like to see a peaceful transition of power.

"I would like a peaceful transition, but the one who can choose either peace or violence is Maduro," he added.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido appointed diplomatic representatives to a number of countries, including the United States, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, and also to the Lima Group.

The political crisis in Venezuela escalated last week after Guaido, head of the Venezuelan National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president.

Following the move, a number of countries, including the US and several members of the Lima Group — Canada, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Columbia — recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that Washington has been orchestrating an anti-government coup in the country, breaking off relations with the US, expelling the country's diplomats from Venezuela.

Prior to the escalation of the crisis, the Lima Group said in a declaration on 4 January that it didn't recognize Maduro's new presidential term.

The Lima Group, which was established in August 2017 to promote democratic reforms in Venezuela, will convene a meeting in Ottawa on 4 February.