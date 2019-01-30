Venezuelan Opposition Holds Major Rally in Caracas (VIDEO)

Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared himself interim president last week and was almost immediately recognised by the United States as Venezuela's legitimate head. Other countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey, have pledged to back the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.
Supporters on both sides have held mass demonstrations this month, with at least 40 people killed and over 850 arrested in the clashes.
