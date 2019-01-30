Register
17:52 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An opposition member holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest march against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

    Reports About Alleged Russian Mercenaries in Venezuela Are Hoax - Moscow

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    111

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Reports alleging the presence of Russian mercenaries in Venezuela are untrue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik, adding that Moscow would not be speculating about a potential response to a military intervention by any country in the Bolivarian republic since it would be counterproductive.

    Last week, the Reuters news agency reported, citing anonymous sources, that "private military contractors who do secret missions for Russia" had recently arrived in Venezuela, which is currently going through a political crisis, to protect Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Russian Ambassador in Caracas Vladimir Zaemsky has denied this information and told Sputnik in an interview that the report was "another hoax".

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also said that the reports are false.

    Odious Claims

    According to Ryabkov, news outlets tend to cover the events in Venezuela in the most provocative and odious manner possible.

    "I do not know why the most unreliable, false, odious and in no way relating to our policy scenarios are being focused on against the background of the scope of available information on the matter", Ryabkov told Sputnik, asked on whether there were really Russian mercenaries in Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Only US Refineries to Be Hit by Sanctions on Venezuelan Oil Firm — Energy Expert

    The deputy minister added that he believed that all leaks alleging the presence of any contractors in Venezuela or neighbouring countries were aimed at escalating tensions in the region.

    "This all is aimed at whipping up tensions, [it's like] pouring gasoline on the fire", Ryabkov argued.

    Undesirable Military Scenarios

    The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow would not speculate on what actions it might take in the event of military intervention in Venezuela by any country, calling it counterproductive, and urged everyone who might be considering this kind of intervention to refrain from doing so.

    "In the recent past, we have repeatedly faced situations in which unlawful external interference in internal processes of countries around the world led to bloodshed, the same thing can happen to Venezuela", Ryabkov warned.

    READ MORE: US Activity in Venezuela Mainly Aimed at Getting Country's Oil — Maduro

    Ryabkov reiterated that Moscow was ready to work with all sides of the Venezuelan conflict in order to urgently launch an intra-Venezuelan dialogue. He emphasized that the sooner the process was launched, the better.

    Crisis Escalation

    A soldier stands on an armored vehicle after participating in a military parade commemorating the one year anniversary of the death of Venezuela's former President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 5, 2014
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Maduro: 'Military Defectors' in Colombia Planning Coup Attempt Against Venezuela
    Mass protests against the re-election of Venezuela's incumbent president, Maduro, began in Venezuela on January 21. Two days later, the speaker of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim head of state with the intention of leading the transitional government until a new presidential election is held.

    Maduro, in turn, has insisted that he is the country's constitutional president and accused the opposition leader of being a US puppet. Maduro also accused Washington, which has long voiced concerns over the legitimacy of his re-election last year, of organising a coup in Venezuela.

    While dozens of countries, mostly those in Latin America, have recognized Guaido as the acting Venezuelan president, Russia has reaffirmed its support for Maduro as the legitimately elected head of state.

    Related:

    Only US Refineries to Be Hit by Sanctions on Venezuelan Oil Firm - Energy Expert
    Maduro: 'Military Defectors' in Colombia Planning Coup Attempt Against Venezuela
    Trump Warns US Citizens Against Visiting Venezuela Until Further Notice
    Venezuelan Opposition to Hold Rally on Wednesday Amid Probe Against Guaido
    Tags:
    oil, protests, coup, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Dmitry Peskov, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse