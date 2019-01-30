Venezuelan Opposition to Hold Rally on Wednesday Amid Probe Against Guaido

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan opposition is set to hold another rally later on Wednesday as the political crisis in the Latin American country deepens with the United States unveiling new economic sanctions against Caracas and the latter opening an investigation into self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

The next two protests are slated for January 30 and February 2. According to Venezuelan human rights organization Foro Penal, the number of protesters arrested during the latest rallies stands at 850. At least 40 people are reported to have been killed in the protests.

The new mass demonstration comes amid a probe requested by Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab against Guaido, who was also banned from leaving the country and saw his bank accounts frozen until the end of the investigation. US National Security Adviser John Bolton swiftly denounced the probe and threatened Caracas with serious consequences if Guaido was somehow harmed.

Two days before the rally, Venezuelan troops participated in a march to demonstrate their loyalty to the government amid Guaido’s calls for the military to side with the opposition and the continued US pressure on the country.

The first demonstration was initially slated for January 23 but began two days prior following an apparent rebellion by a group of National Guard troops in western Caracas. Though the servicemen involved in the revolt were detained hours later, the protests continued and calmed down only by Friday. Against the backdrop of protests, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president on January 23.