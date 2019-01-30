Register
14:53 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, greets supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019

    Venezuelan Opposition to Hold Rally on Wednesday Amid Probe Against Guaido

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (120)
    0 01

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan opposition is set to hold another rally later on Wednesday as the political crisis in the Latin American country deepens with the United States unveiling new economic sanctions against Caracas and the latter opening an investigation into self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

    The next two protests are slated for January 30 and February 2. According to Venezuelan human rights organization Foro Penal, the number of protesters arrested during the latest rallies stands at 850. At least 40 people are reported to have been killed in the protests.

    READ MORE: US Treasury Secretary Urges Italy to Recognise Guaido as Venezuela's President

    The new mass demonstration comes amid a probe requested by Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab against Guaido, who was also banned from leaving the country and saw his bank accounts frozen until the end of the investigation. US National Security Adviser John Bolton swiftly denounced the probe and threatened Caracas with serious consequences if Guaido was somehow harmed.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Activity in Venezuela Mainly Aimed at Getting Country's Oil - Maduro
    Two days before the rally, Venezuelan troops participated in a march to demonstrate their loyalty to the government amid Guaido’s calls for the military to side with the opposition and the continued US pressure on the country.

    The first demonstration was initially slated for January 23 but began two days prior following an apparent rebellion by a group of National Guard troops in western Caracas. Though the servicemen involved in the revolt were detained hours later, the protests continued and calmed down only by Friday. Against the backdrop of protests, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president on January 23.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (120)

    Related:

    Lima Group Wants No Military Intervention in Venezuela - Peruvian Minister
    US Treasury Secretary Urges Italy to Recognise Guaido as Venezuela's President
    Venezuela Must Send Its Gold to Friendly Nations – Turkish Politician
    Venezuelan President: US Wants to Turn My Homeland Into Vietnam
    Tags:
    rally, investigation, protest, Juan Guaido, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse