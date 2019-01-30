Maduro Urges US Companies to Continue Investing in Venezuela

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has urged US companies, including oil companies, to continue investing in Venezuela despite tense relations between Washington and Caracas.

"I say to US investors in the field of oil and gas, tourism, technology, gold, diamonds: despite the tense relations [between Venezuelan government] and [US President Donald] Trump, you are welcome. Let them invest and work in Venezuela. This tension should not prevent US investments in Venezuela. We welcome them", Maduro said in an interview with Sputnik.

Maduro has noted that over 3,000 US companies are listed in the register of trading companies in Venezuela adding that such energy giants as Chevron actively work in the Latin American country.

Last Monday, mass protests erupted across Venezuela and lasted for several days. On 23 January, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States has urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume the presidency, while Maduro has responded that Washington is attempting to stage a coup d'etat in the country and announced a decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the United States.

The UK, Germany, France, and Spain declared on Saturday their intention to recognise Juan Guaido as the country's interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential election within eight days.

Meanwhile, Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey, and Iran have given Maduro's government their full support. Maduro himself has called Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaido "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new head of state. Maduro also stressed that Venezuela had held legitimate elections and urged European countries to withdraw their demand.