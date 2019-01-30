No Warrant Out for Guaido's Arrest, Prosecution Will Decide Instead - Maduro

"As far as I know, this measure has not been taken so far. Let's wait for [the completion] of internal constitutional and judicial processes in order to see the results. We will not hurry up, we will wait," Maduro said.

According to Maduro, this issue is a constitutional matter of the Venezuelan justice.

"As the head of state, I have an opinion that a coup d'état is being pushed forward that is a violation of the constitution. But this is only the opinion of the head of state. The prosecutor general has to act, and he has already started to act, the Supreme Court is to act, and it is already acting. And the decisions of the prosecutor’s office and courts will be implemented by the Venezuelan legal system," Maduro added.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal of Justice banned Guaido from leaving the country and blocked his bank accounts until the completion of the investigation.

