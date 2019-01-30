Guaido Appoints Venezuelan Diplomatic Reps in US, Canada, Lima Group Countries

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Head of Venezuelan National Assembly and self-proclaimed country's interim president Juan Guaido said Tuesday he would appoint diplomatic representatives in a number of countries, including the United States, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, and the Lima Group.

"I formally request authorization of the National Assembly to appoint legitimate diplomatic representatives of the Venezuelans in the United States, Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile, Honduras, Canada, Peru and to the Lima Group", Guaido said on Twitter.

He then listed the persons appointed to the positions, adding that the parliament had approved them. The countries listed by Guaido are all those recognizing him as the interim president of Venezuela.

On Monday, the United States accepted Guaido's designation of Carlos Alfredo Vecchio as the charge d'affaires of the Venezuelan government in the United States.

Last Monday, mass protests sparked across Venezuela and lasted for several days. On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

The UK, Germany, France and Spain declared on Saturday their intention to recognize Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential election within eight days.

In turn, Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro's government full support. Maduro himself called Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaidó "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new leader. Maduro has also stressed that Venezuela has held recent legitimate elections and urged the European countries to withdraw their demand.

