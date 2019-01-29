Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Vows to Win Over Military

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is optimistic he can woo the military, which remains loyal to President Nicolas Maduro.

"Between 75 and 80 percent of soldiers live like the rest of the population, in hunger and desperation … We have their support and I am convinced they will soon side with us", Guaido told German broadcaster ARD on Tuesday.

In an interview with ARD, Guaido confessed he had coordinated his self-proclamation with Washington but declined to say whether he supported a foreign invasion.

"We say clearly that we live under a dictatorship. The presidential palace must feel the pressure", he said in response to a question about possible military intervention.

Guaido declared himself interim president last week and was almost immediately recognised by the United States as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Other countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey, have vowed to back the legal government of President Nicolas Maduro.