Guaido Says All Options in Venezuela on Table, Including Military - Reports

The day before, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido told the Colombian newspaper Tiempo that he hoped, the United States wouldn't use force in Venezuela, but limit pressure to diplomatic and economic measures.

In an interview with CNN, self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido said that the opposition movement in the country was able to achieve a peaceful transition of power and free election.

"We are sure we can achieve a peaceful transition — a transition and eventually free elections," Guaido said during the interview.

Last week, a political crisis in Venezuela escalated after Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president in a move that has been recognized by the United States, Canada, Israel and a number of other countries.

Later on, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain announced their intention to recognize Guaido as interim president of the country if new elections are not announced in Venezuela within eight days.

In response, the country's President Nicolas Maduro accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in the Latin American country and said that Caracas was severing diplomatic ties with Washington.